Head to Head Comparison: Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) and Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY)

Daiichi Sankyo and Sandoz Group are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Daiichi Sankyo pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sandoz Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Daiichi Sankyo pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiichi Sankyo $12.39 billion 3.27 $1.95 billion $1.06 20.16 Sandoz Group $10.36 billion 3.10 $1.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and Sandoz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daiichi Sankyo has higher revenue and earnings than Sandoz Group.

Profitability

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and Sandoz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiichi Sankyo 15.40% 18.39% 8.57% Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Daiichi Sankyo and Sandoz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiichi Sankyo 1 0 0 1 2.50 Sandoz Group 0 2 0 1 2.67

Summary

Daiichi Sankyo beats Sandoz Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiichi Sankyo



Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company has a development and commercialization agreement with Merck to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sandoz Group



Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

