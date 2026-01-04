Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $116.90. 6,417,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,471,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.72.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

