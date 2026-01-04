D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 531,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 549,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About D-BOX Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel Marks sold 1,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$1,184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,733,000. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

