Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.1650. Approximately 5,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) is an Australian coal producer primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of coal in New South Wales. The company’s operating assets are located in the resource-rich Gunnedah Basin and the Hunter Valley region, where it develops both open-cut and underground mining projects. Whitehaven focuses on delivering high-quality coal products to industrial and power generation markets.

The company’s main operating mines include Maules Creek, Narrabri and its flagship Whitehaven Mine, each equipped with modern mining and processing facilities.

