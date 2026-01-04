KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 4,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 529.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF ( NYSEARCA:KEMQ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

