Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.17 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,369.90 or 1.00173089 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,463,292 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 279,472,880.81122017 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.17296421 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $5,277,125.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

