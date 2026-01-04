STP Price Up 2.6% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $111.44 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00008852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. The official website for STP is www.awenetwork.ai.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05736544 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $4,604,434.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

