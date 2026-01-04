Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $0.60

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $127.75 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,727,082 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,665,727,082.6167107 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.59070618 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $147,803,092.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

