Moonriver Trading Up 6.9% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Moonriver has a market cap of $28.57 million and $3.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,374.46 or 1.00129276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,275,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,464,199 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

