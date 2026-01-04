ECOMI Price Down 5% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 5% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,374.46 or 1.00129276 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,280,710,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,562,389,404 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
