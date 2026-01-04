yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $130.45 million and $12.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $3,717.27 or 0.04073433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,374.46 or 1.00129276 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,092 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
