Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Trading Down 2.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Automotive Finco Company Profile

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector. The company was formerly known as Augyva Mining Resources Inc and changed its name to Automotive Finco Corp. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

