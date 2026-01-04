First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.
