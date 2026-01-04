First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.