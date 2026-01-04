Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Taglich sold 35,732 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $393,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 458,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,062. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker INLX, is a Houston-based provider of enterprise content management, document imaging, and workflow automation solutions. The company designs and implements systems that enable organizations to capture, store, and retrieve both digital and paper documents through intuitive interfaces and seamless integration with existing IT environments.

The firm’s flagship platform, Info-Share, combines document capture, optical character recognition (OCR) and configurable workflow tools to streamline processes such as billing, accounts payable, and records management.

