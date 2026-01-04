Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $370.09 thousand worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,366.53 or 1.00097962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00000099 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $345,048.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.