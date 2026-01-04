Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 47,569,455 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
