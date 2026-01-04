NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.9250 and last traded at $76.9250. Approximately 3,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.2525.

NN Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V. is a Netherlands-based financial services company specializing in insurance and asset management. The company offers a broad range of life and non-life insurance products, pensions, annuities and investment solutions to individual and corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden, NN Group serves both retail and institutional customers, providing protection and wealth accumulation products designed to meet long-term financial needs.

With origins dating back to 1845, NN Group’s history includes the founding of “De Nederlanden van 1845,” subsequent mergers that formed Nationale-Nederlanden in 1963, and a period as part of ING Group from 1991 until a demerger in 2013.

Featured Stories

