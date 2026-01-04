Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.
Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, Inc is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming. The firm offers a spectrum of discretionary portfolio management services, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts and model portfolios. Its client base spans institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals and financial intermediaries across the United States.
The company’s product lineup covers equity, fixed income and alternative investment strategies, with dedicated mandates such as global value equity, income-oriented fixed income and region-specific equity funds.
