Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.5125.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

Agilyx ASA is a Norway-based company specializing in advanced chemical recycling solutions for post-consumer and industrial plastic waste. The firm develops and commercializes technologies that break down complex polymers—such as polystyrene and mixed plastics—into their molecular building blocks. By applying proprietary pyrolysis processes, Agilyx converts plastic feedstocks into styrene monomer, synthetic oil and other circular feedstocks, which can be reintroduced into the petrochemical value chain.

The company’s core business activities include the operation of demonstration and commercial-scale recycling facilities, the licensing of its technology to strategic partners and the provision of engineering and technical services.

