WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €47.40 and last traded at €47.60. 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.80.

WashTec Trading Down 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions. In addition, the company offers car wash management services; and financial services, such as financing and leasing solutions.

