Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5176 and last traded at $0.5176. 35,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5150.
Painted Pony Energy Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98.
About Painted Pony Energy
Painted Pony Energy Ltd was a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-value natural gas and condensate resources. The company’s core operations were centered in the Montney formation of northeast British Columbia, where it pursued a liquids-rich natural gas strategy designed to generate strong cash flows from low-decline, long-lived reservoir properties.
Painted Pony’s primary business activities included the drilling of horizontal wells, the installation of compression facilities and the optimization of production through infrastructure connectivity.
