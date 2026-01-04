IDEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $3.39 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

