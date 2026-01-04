Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.63 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00008878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00003886 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.02514008 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $2,258,834.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.