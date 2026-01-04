Mother Iggy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.49 Million (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Mother Iggy token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mother Iggy has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $2.49 million and $206.15 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mother Iggy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,388.23 or 1.00297602 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides.

Mother Iggy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00245816 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $199,861.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mother Iggy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mother Iggy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mother Iggy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.