GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.40

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $14.40 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

