USD Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion and approximately $5.68 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,388.23 or 1.00297602 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 75,430,485,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
