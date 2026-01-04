BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.06 Thousand (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $31.06 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,388.23 or 1.00297602 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s launch date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. The official website for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00293386 USD and is up 17.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $30,327.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.