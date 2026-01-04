Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $18.76 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000004 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,276.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

