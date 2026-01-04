Saitama (SAITAMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Saitama has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00008867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00003886 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

