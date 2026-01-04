holoride Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $421.79 thousand and approximately $14.67 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.74 or 0.03438886 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0004692 USD and is up 34.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,135.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

