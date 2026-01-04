Conflux Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $411.30 million and $17.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,330.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.85 or 0.00700586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.00550278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.40 or 0.00476728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00014041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,170,069,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,170,030,804 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,169,960,864.16. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07807124 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $16,157,483.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.