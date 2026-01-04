Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 783 and last traded at GBX 792. Approximately 271,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 281,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795.

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 760.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 726.61.

About Vietnam Enterprise

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.

