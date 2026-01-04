Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $359.65 and last traded at $359.65. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Stock Performance

About Schindler

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.01.

Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based multinational engineering company specializing in the design, manufacturing and servicing of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its product portfolio spans a range of urban mobility solutions, from machine-room-less passenger lifts for residential buildings to high-capacity elevators for skyscrapers and heavy-duty escalators for transit hubs. The company emphasizes energy-efficient drive systems, digital connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies to support safe, reliable vertical transportation.

Founded in 1874 by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in Lucerne, Schindler has grown from a regional ironworks into a global industry leader.

Featured Stories

