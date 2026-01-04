Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $359.65 and last traded at $359.65. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.51.
SHLAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based multinational engineering company specializing in the design, manufacturing and servicing of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its product portfolio spans a range of urban mobility solutions, from machine-room-less passenger lifts for residential buildings to high-capacity elevators for skyscrapers and heavy-duty escalators for transit hubs. The company emphasizes energy-efficient drive systems, digital connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies to support safe, reliable vertical transportation.
Founded in 1874 by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in Lucerne, Schindler has grown from a regional ironworks into a global industry leader.
