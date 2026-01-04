Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $786.6850 and last traded at $786.6850. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $790.0301.

Geberit Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $769.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.73.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) is a Swiss-based provider of sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics, offering a comprehensive range of products for residential, commercial and industrial plumbing applications. The company designs, develops and manufactures installation systems, piping solutions and flushing technology that are integrated behind walls or beneath floors to deliver efficient water distribution and drainage. Its portfolio extends to bathroom ceramics, faucets, shower toilets, bathroom furniture and control panels, enabling turnkey solutions for new builds and renovation projects.

Geberit’s core product lines include concealed cisterns, pre-wall installation systems, waste and drainage piping, and electronic flushing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.