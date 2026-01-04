Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $2.88 million and $201.26 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

