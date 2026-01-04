Critical Analysis: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) vs. Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbutus Biopharma and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 1 0 2 0 2.33 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 1 0 5 0 2.67

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.67%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arbutus Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -289.79% -50.26% -37.65% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.11% -20.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.8% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Corvus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.17 million 148.68 -$69.92 million ($0.23) -20.74 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$62.29 million ($0.53) -13.81

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Arbutus Biopharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression. The company’s research and development programs include AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor to reawaken patients’ HBV-specific immune system; and small molecule antiviral medicines to treat coronaviruses, including COVID-19. It has licensing agreements with Gritstone Oncology, Inc; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Qilu Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd; Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation also has a clinical collaboration agreement with Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc to evaluate VTP-300. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

