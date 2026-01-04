Analyzing Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 2 1 0 2.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Coda Octopus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $696.16 million 0.89 -$96.98 million ($3.25) -6.36 Coda Octopus Group $20.32 million 5.27 $3.65 million $0.30 31.70

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -13.86% -2.78% -2.21% Coda Octopus Group 14.09% 6.26% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.