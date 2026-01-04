Bitcoin Latinum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

