Concordium One Day Volume Hits $712.13 Thousand (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $152.41 million and $712.13 thousand worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Concordium has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,345.29 or 1.00169974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,262,981,114 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/@concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

