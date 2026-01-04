Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish signal — a billionaire investor publicly backing QQQ may attract retail and institutional attention and lead to incremental inflows into the Nasdaq?heavy ETF. This Billionaire Investment Legend is Betting on the QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market strength flagged — TipRanks noted QQQ was up in pre?market trading on Jan 2, suggesting early buying interest that can feed momentum into the session (short?term bullish signal). QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-2-2026
- Positive Sentiment: Structural tailwind for ETFs — Seeking Alpha highlights regulatory moves (ETF share class approvals) that could ease conversions and product innovation across mutual fund complexes, potentially benefiting liquid, flagship ETFs like QQQ by encouraging flows into ETF wrappers. ETF Share Class Approval For Mutual Fund Complexes – A True Game-Changer
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on resilience and tariffs — Several Seeking Alpha pieces argue the economy remained resilient in 2025 and that tariffs didn’t derail growth; these are broader market context items that can support equity multiples but don’t directly change QQQ’s sector composition. Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience Why Didn’t Trump’s Tariffs Crash The Economy In 2025?
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed/market dynamics analysis — A Seeking Alpha piece discusses Fed risks versus market advantages; useful for positioning but ambiguous for directional flows into QQQ until policy signals (rates, guidance) become clearer. The Fed’s Biggest Problem Is The Market’s Greatest Advantage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness in tech?led sessions — TipRanks noted a prior decline for QQQ as technology names pulled back, a reminder that sector concentration makes QQQ sensitive to episodic tech profit?taking and rotation risks. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-1-2026
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.