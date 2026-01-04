Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.77 and a 200 day moving average of $589.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

