Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,610 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $97,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 399.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

