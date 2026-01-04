Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.93 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $24.20 million and $4.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000993 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,920 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

