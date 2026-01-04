Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market cap of $446.88 thousand and $252.69 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,339.33 or 1.00212377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,940,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,940,410.732716. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00049304 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $250,795.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

