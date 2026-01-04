Granite FO LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Granite FO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 4.0% of Granite FO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granite FO LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $315.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $315.60. The firm has a market cap of $355.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.87 and its 200-day moving average is $177.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,163 shares of company stock valued at $77,822,318. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.24.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

