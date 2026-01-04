Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.29. 2,163,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,923,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 609.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,799.55. This represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 663,865 shares of company stock valued at $50,935,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

