Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 369.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

