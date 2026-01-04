Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.79 and last traded at $157.16. 19,925,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 16,846,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Get Strategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Strategy Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.