Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.3660. 21,739,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,424,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.43.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,864.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,048.32. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $364,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,970.12. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,617 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

