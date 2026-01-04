Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.7050. Approximately 5,792,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,376,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $692,042.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,802.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,794.96. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,934 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,944. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

