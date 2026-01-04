Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.12 (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and $1.39 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,339.33 or 1.00212377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 245,579,768 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 246,609,068.96088052. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.11822179 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3410 active market(s) with $1,206,032.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

